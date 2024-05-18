Inaugural Harvest Fusion Festival at La Promenade kicks off with electrifying performances

KOTA SAMARAHAN (May 18): The first-ever Harvest Fusion Festival (HFF) kicked off with captivating performances by At Adau and Baby Dream Machine tonight, setting an electrifying tone for the opening night which left the audience in awe.

With a variety of stalls and vendors selling food and traditional crafts, as well as stage performances at La Promenade Mall here, the festival runs from 5pm to 11pm daily until May 31.

Organisers City Services Sdn Bhd and CMD Sound and Light Professionals in a statement said the primary objective of this event is to enrich the urban Gawai celebration by fostering inclusivity among diverse races and generations.

“This is accomplished by embracing a fusion theme that extends beyond performances to include food and beverages,” they said.

In addition, the organisers have introduced a movement called ‘Udah Makai Buai’ to raise awareness about festival cleanliness.

“All participating vendors must integrate Gawai or ethnic-themed recipes into their menu,” they added.

On May 25, 2024, the Harvest Fusion Festival will celebrate Ethnic Costume Night, dedicated to the Dayak community.

Additionally, the festival will also feature a Gawai Countdown event on May 31, endorsed by Guinness and supported by Heineken Malaysia Berhad.

A notable highlight on May 31 will be the ceremonial sealing of the ‘tuak’ jar, to be unveiled in 2025 to kick off next year’s HFF.

To follow this event and acquire updates, please visit HFF’s Instagram page, and TikTok channel at @harvestfusionfest, or their official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harvestfusionfest.