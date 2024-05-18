Instil in kids importance of living harmoniously as one community, Sibu kindy teachers told

SIBU (May 18): Kindergarten teachers must teach their young charges the importance of living together as one community to ensure racial harmony.

In making this call, YMCA Yakin Diri Kindergarten management board chairman Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau regarded maintaining racial harmony as important in view of Malaysia being a multiracial country.

He said this was one of the key educational aspects that YMCA Yakin Diri Kindergarten must be giving to the children.

“Malaysia is a multiracial country and from the beginning, we’re able to mix around with each other and thus, promote racial harmony. This racial harmony is very important for political and economic stability.

“At YMCA Yakin Diri Kindergarten, apart from teaching our children and providing them with basic knowledge, we want them to also learn to live together as one community,” he said in his speech for the ‘Teacher’s Day’ and ‘Mother’s Day’ celebrations at the kindergarten yesterday.

On the Teacher’s Day event, Vincent said the Education Ministry had set aside May 16 every year to acknowledge the contributions of all teachers.

He also said celebrating Teacher’s Day was important in order to instil in the students a sense of respect towards their teachers.

“We want to see our people to always be grateful; only then, we’re able to create a caring and harmonious society,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, the kindergarten’s headmistress Teresa Lau said the celebrations also served to remind the children to be grateful to their parents and teachers.

“Parents are the first teachers and just like any other teachers, the parents also have the responsibility to build the characters of our children,” she said.

Also present at the event was Sibu YMCA director and vice-chairman Wong Ei Sing.