Is special grant aspirational or not? asks MP

KOTA KINABALU (May 18): Parti Warisan called on Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor to clarify whether the GRS-led State Government had given the instruction to Tengku Datuk Fuad Ahmad to submit to the Court of Appeal that the 40 percent special grant revenue is an aspirational revenue and not mandatory or absolute right.

The party’s Member of Parliament for Kota Belud, Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis said the clarification is necessary in view that such submission may impede Sabah’s position in the future when asserting herself in relation to the 40 percent Special Grant.

“I have gone through the statement by the Chief Minister dated May 17, 2024 and while he confirmed that the State Government will never give up Sabah’s constitutional rights in relation to the 40 percent entitlement including the claims for the ‘lost years’, he (Hajiji) however is silent on whether the special grant is aspirational or not.

“Warisan believes that defining the 40 percent Special Grant Revenue (whether it is aspirational or absolute right) is crucial because such view or definition will form the basis in the Federal Government’s proposals in its future negotiations with the State Government especially the manner of repayment more so when such view or definition was actually submitted by the counsel acting for the State Government in a Court of Appeal.

“This also creates the impression that the current State Cabinet is fully aware that the State Government views the 40 percent Special Grant Revenue as aspirational and not absolute right,” she stated in a statement on Saturday.

Munirah also said that Warisan rejected any attempt to define the special grant revenue as ‘aspirational’ because the party believed this is not what the founding forefathers of Sabah wanted in the first place when agreeing to form the Federation of Malaysia.

“We believe the signatories are very clear on this matter in which 40 percent of the total tax collected by the Federal Government in Sabah must be returned back to the State Government in form of cash payment, hence, this is a straight-foward accounting matter with no ‘aspirational’ ideas in it.

“Warisan also rejects any new formula that may be formulated arising from the definition ‘aspirational’ and I will personally raise this issue at the next Dewan Rakyat session as a reminder to those whose sits in the MA63 Technical Committee not to deviate from the original intention and spirit of the formation of Malaysia.

“Our greatest concern is that another gazette may be signed without our knowledge in the future on the basis that the special grant is ‘aspirational’ and the deafening silence by the current State Cabinet ministers on the contention by the State Government’s counsel only reinforce this possibility.

“Warisan calls for all Sabahans to reject this subtle attempt to define the 40 percent Special Grant Revenue as ‘aspirational’ and we must make sure that the future State Government does not inherit the blunder by today’s government,” she concluded.