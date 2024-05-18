Kota Samarahan Municipal Council enters record book for most ‘ulam’ showcased in event

KUCHING (May 18): Exuberant cheers resonated throughout Aiman Mall today as the Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) achieved yet another milestone by securing a new entry in the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR).

The endeavor proved remarkably successful as it garnered recognition in the ‘Most Variety of Ulam (Salad) In An Event’ category, showcasing a remarkable total of 108 types of ‘ulam’ during the Samarahan Food and Cultural Festival 2024.

Dr Florence Christy, the event’s organising chairwoman, received the certificate from MBOR Office manager Lee Pooi Leng amidst the jubilant atmosphere.

Witnessing the ceremony were Deputy Speaker Datuk Idris Buang and MPKS chairman Dato Peter Minos.

“After attaining recognition from MBOR, I believe that Kota Samarahan, particularly MPKS, will gain prominence, at least within this region.

“There remains much to discover about Sarawak’s ulam-ulaman, including myself, as several new types were introduced today,” expressed Idris during his address.

In light of this, Idris emphasised the significance of documenting the festival, which showcases Sarawak’s uniqueness, for global viewership.

He said this documentation would enable outsiders to familiarise themselves and firsthand experience the renowned offerings in Sarawak.