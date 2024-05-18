Langkau and tuak meet gourmet ice cream in creation by Kuching entrepreneur

KUCHING (May 18): Dayak alcoholic drinks ‘langkau’ and ‘tuak’ can now be enjoyed as gourmet ice cream — a creation by young entrepreneur Rufina Reana Nahar.

Rufi, as she is fondly known, developed an alcoholic range of flavours known as ‘Tuak Raisins’ and ‘Langkau Raisins’ under the Rufi Gourmet Ice Cream brand and aims to share the flavours of Sarawak to the world.

According to her, these two flavours could be the first of its kind in today’s market.

“For non-alcoholic options, customers can indulge in the ‘Tapai’ (fermented rice) flavour for hints of the taste of tuak before its fermentation process produces ethanol.

“Other flavours available currently are soursop, kedondong, MD2 pineapple, mulberry, papaya, mango and durian — all fruits which are harvested locally and may be available seasonally,” she said, adding that no sugar is added to preserve their flavour notes.

Rufi told reporters when met at her booth at the state-level Gawai Bazaar 2024 at MJC Batu Kawa that she has been selling these gourmet ice cream flavours for the past two months and the response has been positive so far.

She also pointed out that she has ensured the ice cream and other desserts she crafts are catered to the growing list of customers’ dietary restrictions.

“From ensuring they are gluten-free to delivering dairy-free delights, customers may rest easy knowing the desserts are made by taking note of food intolerance and food allergies they may face,” she said.

Rufi, 27, is from Kuching. Upon graduating from Kolej Vokasional with a Diploma in Culinary Arts in 2017, she embarked on her professional path which started from MAS Awana Catering Kuching to a newly-expanded local bakery outlet.

She then went on to work on the prestigious Regent Seven Seas Cruises, globally known as The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet, as an assistant pastry chef working alongside world-renowned executive chefs.

Returning to Kuching post Covid-19, Rufi then set out on a home-based enterprise to meet the demand for home-based pastries and desserts before coming up with gourmet ice cream featuring local flavours this year.

Those wishing to give the gourmet ice cream a try and are feeling adventurous with the langkau and tuak flavours can visit her booth at the Gawai bazaar, which is located near the main stage area.

Alternatively, orders can be placed via Instagram at @rufipatisserie, WhatsApp at 011-35186389 or by dropping by Awah Cafe at the DBNA headquarters.