MetMalaysia: Thunderstorms, heavy rain expected in S’wak until 3pm today

KUCHING (May 18): Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit several parts of Sarawak until 3pm today, according to the Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia).

In a warning issued at 1.10pm, it said Kuching, Samarahan, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Kapit (Belaga), Miri (Beluru, Telang Usan and Marudi) and Limbang can expect these weather conditions.

It added similar weather conditions are expected in several parts of Johor, with Kluang, Mersing, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru expected to experience such weather conditions.