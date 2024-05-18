Miri MP to highlight issue of ‘sick school projects’ in Parliament

MIRI (May 18): The issue of ‘sick projects’ involving school infrastructure here would be raised in the next Dewan Rakyat sitting so as to seek solutions from the Education Ministry.

In giving this assurance, Miri MP Chiew Choon Man has listed SK Sayed Othman, SMK Tudan and Kolej Vokasional Miri as among school projects in his constituency that are facing delays.

“We can all feel the pain due to the delay in the completion of the respective projects,” he said in his speech for the #BahSamaBerambeh event, held in connection with the Teacher’s Day celebration at Kolej Vokasional Miri yesterday.

Adding on, Chiew wanted the Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek to address the problem, pointing out that it had brought difficulties to the pupils at SK Syed Othman.

“Similarly, the issue also affected SMK Tudan, where the approved project was supposed to help address the overcrowding issue there.”

Later, the MP announced the approval of a RM26,000 grant for Kolej Vokasional Miri to purchase school equipment and cover its activities.

On a related subject, Chiew called upon teachers to improve their skills in using the latest technology in order to be able to deliver lessons more effectively and relevantly.

“The government is aware of the challenges of technology application and the increasing workload faced by teachers – all requiring the attention and support from all parties.

“The government is always open to listen, and to be more understanding of the issues faced by teachers so that the actions could be taken to really benefit them.”

Also present yesterday were Kolej Vokasional Miri director John Atong, and its parent-teacher association chairman James Jilin.