Of the radio, the ‘Club’ and Sibu days

IN 1955, Dean Martin had a big hit with the popular song ‘Memories are Made of This’, which had these lyrics:

“Stir carefully through the days,

“See how the flavour stays,

“These are the dreams you will savour,

“With His blessings from above

“Serve it generously with love….

“Memories are made of this.”

Such were the memories exchanged over a memorable lunch with friends I have known since the 1960s, most of whom had shared past good (and not so great) times in the 1960s through to the 1970s.

The guest-of-honour who had returned to her native Sarawak, an Iban lass from Betong who was herself a one-time beauty queen, radio broadcaster, personal assistant and secretary to those in the corridors of power (including a deputy chief minister, the late Datuk Amar James Wong), and is now residing in England, is none other than Selina Kedit (now Albright).

I had first heard Selina’s perfectly accented English voice over the radio as a late teenager when she was the disc-jockey and radio announcer for the then-Radio Sarawak spinning our record requests – together with the likes of Tan Seng Lim, Anne Tan, Mildred Bateman and of course, Anthony Ramanair.

I was to meet her later in 1970 in Sibu when she was Mrs Chris Albright who at the time, became the branch manager of The Borneo Company there.

We had all stayed close by to each other in the BCL compound along Queensway – our neighbours were Shookry Gani, Peter Platt, Trevor Evans and Guy Shewring; later on, Kho Boon Kuang took over from me.

Those Sibu days were during the time of the Indonesian Confrontation, and Sibu was under nightly curfews that had started around 10pm or so.

I remember some of the executives got caught past curfew time. Luckily for most of us living within the BCL compound, the police at the roadblocks had known our faces well and had always let us through.

I did a video-call to Shookry in Melbourne to say a big hello during our luncheon at the Hornbill Restaurant of The Sarawak Club; Boon Kuang, unfortunately, had a last-minute family matter needing his urgent attention and he had conveyed regrets.

Peter is retired and back in Bedford, England and Trevor in Melbourne, Australia. I was the best man at Trevor’s wedding to Mary Wong in Sibu in 1973.

Together at Radio Sarawak at the time was the famous Anthony Ramanair, the announcer with the distinct velvety tones and perfect English enunciation who had remained as evergreen as ever.

He is a very youthful 82, a past president of the Kuching Indian Association, besides being occupied with other community and charity works.

My youngest uncle, the late Jimmy Ong who had also worked at Radio Sarawak as a technician, had always spoken very highly of Anthony, his dear friend. Indeed in 1968, I had invited Anthony to be the master of ceremony (MC) at an Elvis Presley-theme party at my father’s residence, where over 50 local Elvis fans had attended.

Patricia Cooke (now Kim) had also worked part-time at the radio station and spun records, read the news and was like a ‘Girl Friday’. She is a member of the famous Cooke family at Green Road, with sisters Kathy, Sandra and others having a wide circle of friends and relatives.

Pat (or Bobbie, as her friends call her) had also worked for the United States Information Service (USIS) and had consulted for ‘The Spring’ during its early days. She also founded ASEANA – a specialist ethnic boutique and presently resides in Kuala Lumpur.

Bobbie told me about a hilarious episode during her broadcasting days.

Her boss then, the late Salleh Askor who was the director of Radio Sarawak, had called her directly one morning and sort of reprimanded her for her ‘lack of understanding of the Malay language’ as the previous evening she had, during a news bulletin, announced that a local dignitary had been bestowed a ‘Binatang’ (beast) award when the correct word was ‘Bintang’ (star)!

She, of course, had not known the difference!

Kathy Teo (fondly called ‘Ah Ling’ by her friends) is a daughter of the late Teo Kui Seng who was a state minister in the early cabinet of the Sarawak government.

She had married Guy Shewring, who had also become a boss of mine at Borneo Company, and we had all spent memorable times together.

Kathy, Selina and Bobbie recalled, with great fondness and hilarity, their carefree and boisterous days (and nights) at The Sarawak Club during the 1960s to the 1970s.

In those days, they were all ‘sweet young things’ (SYTs) which, of course, in today’s climate of the ‘MeToo’ and ‘Woke’ generation, a terminology that cannot be used anymore.

They remembered the parties at the Club, especially the New Year’s Eve and costume parties held annually. At times, such functions would only end early the following morning, with some pranksters having a swim in the pool.

There were many mishaps on the roads and the ‘drink-driving’ law up till the 1990s was not really enforced at all. Many times, cars ended up in ditches!

Nowadays, such parties at the Club are unusually tame, subdued and dominated by the yuppies and the nouveau riche, whose sense of partying are showing off their latest watches or buying lots of Dom Pérignon to decorate their tables.

There is a quote from Lewis Carroll’s ‘Through the Looking Glass’, which goes like this:

“The time has come…

“To talk of many things: of shoes and ships and sealing wax,

“Of cabbages and kings,

“And why the sea is boiling hot,

“And whether pigs have wings…”

When old friends meet up again, especially after a lengthy period apart, it would appear that this beautiful quote would sum up what happens, which it did!

It must be said that Facebook (owned by Meta) had put us all together and in constant touch and communication with each other, although I have personally known all three ladies and one gentleman since the 1960s (which makes it 60-plus years on).

If not for the advent of Facebook, we would never have had the chance to be in contact and to follow each other’s life through the years.

WhatsApp is the other communication assistant without which readily available services, we would not be able to text, video-call or chat in common groups – thank God for all these ‘helpers’ in the age of the Internet!

It was a warm, happy and memorable time spent with Selina, Bobbie, Kathy and Anthony and the presence of Selina’s son Jeremy last Wednesday.

As they return to their respective homes later to England, Penang and Kuala Lumpur, I wish them all God-speed and journey mercies, and God-willing, we would meet again some sunny day!

Take care and stay blessed my dear friends all.