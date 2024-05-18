Pata-STB MoU focuses on sustainable tourism in Sarawak

KUCHING (May 18): The Pacific Asia Travel Association (Pata) has announced a new partnership with Sarawak Tourism Board (STB), aimed at building closer cooperation and jointly promoting sustainable tourism and resilience efforts in Sarawak.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by STB chief executive officer Sharzede Datu Salleh Askor and Pata chief executive officer Noor Ahmad Hamid, in the presence of STB chairman Dato Dennis Ngau and Pata chair Peter Semone.

The MoU was signed on Thursday at the Pata Annual Summit in Macau, during the ‘Partnerships for Tomorrow’ session of the main conference.

“We are delighted to strengthen our collaboration with the Sarawak Tourism Board and look forward to the numerous activities we have planned over the next four years.

“Pata and STB have cultivated a strong relationship over the years, which heightens our excitement for this opportunity to collaborate closely on initiatives aimed at positioning Sarawak as a leading and exemplary destination in terms of sustainability,” said Noor Ahmad in a statement.

Pata and the STB agreed to collaborate on several areas outlined under the MoU, including enhancing tourism resilience and sustainable tourism practices, introducing carbon offset projects in Sarawak, engaging in joint advocacy and policy development activities, jointly organising events, and collaborating on green hospitality, urban sustainability and biodiversity conservation initiatives.

Sharzede remarked: “We believe tourism is a catalyst for economic growth, cultural exchange and social cohesion. STB is proud to collaborate with Pata on initiatives that not only enhance tourism resilience and sustainability, but also position Sarawak as the gateway to Borneo.

“Through joint efforts in carbon offset projects, advocacy, and biodiversity conservation, we aim to showcase Sarawak’s rich natural heritage, while leading the way in responsible tourism practices.”

The first activity outlined under the MoU would be the ‘Tourism Destination Resilience’ (TDR) capacity-building programme, scheduled to take place in Kuching next week.

On May 20 and 21, tourism officials would receive training on core modules of the TDR programme. These modules cover topics such as risk assessment and management, crisis communication, adaptive capacity improvement and diversification strategies.

Following this, on May 23 and 24, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the tourism sector would join a workshop on financial and digital skills, aiming to empower them with greater financial literacy and leverage digitalisation to enhance competitiveness.

Following the TDR programme, Pata and STB would engage in further activities including a new series of workshops focused on ecotourism and community-based tourism development, waste management and reduction, and the implementation of sustainability certifications and carbon neutrality activities.