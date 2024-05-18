Pickup driver escapes serious injuries after vehicle crashes, flips in Sri Aman

KUCHING (May 18): The driver of a four-wheel-drive (4WD) pickup truck here escaped serious injuries after his vehicle flipped following a head-on crash with another vehicle near Kampung Punggu Tapang in Sri Aman today.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), they were notified about the crash at 12.46pm and rushed personnel from the Sri Aman station to the scene.

“Upon the arrival, Bomba personnel discovered that the driver (of the 4WD) was already extricated from the vehicle by the public,” the department said in a statement.

Bomba said drivers of both vehicles did not suffer from any serious injuries.

An initial investigation and clearing up the scene, the Bomba wrapped up the operation at 1.38pm.