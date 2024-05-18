Pol-sec: S’wak encourages collab between govt, private sectors in health check-up initiatives to reach target groups

KUCHING (May 18): The Sarawak government encourages collaboration between its agencies, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and the private sector to reach target groups in health check-up initiatives, says Political Secretary to the Premier of Sarawak, Dr Dayang Nurfizawati Abang Abdul Karim.

She said such collaboration would enable target groups to have easy access to health check-up services and benefits.

“Here, we can witness a number of medical service providers from government agencies, NGOs, and the private sector.

“This is a very good collaboration, and the government strongly encourages this kind of collaboration to reach the target group,” she said.

She was speaking at the launching of the 2024 Health Checkup Camp, organised by the Lions Club of Kuching Unity. The club’s president Manjeet Sidhu was also present.

Dr Dayang Nurfizawati also hoped that the health check-up programme would be expanded statewide as it would greatly benefit the rural communities.

“The purpose of this program is to reach the target group to ensure awareness about health can be spread.

“The earlier it is detected, the better. The sooner we know the extent of the disease, the sooner we can get the appropriate treatment,” she said.