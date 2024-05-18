Premier’s Kenyalang Smart City vision to be unveiled at Miri summit

MIRI (May 18): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will unveil his vision of a ‘Kenyalang Smart City’ this May 29, during a summit that will feature potential investors.

In stating this, Miri Mayor Adam Yii said the proposed development should augur well for the city where it would be an even bigger game-changer than the impressive Miri Marina development.

“The Kenyalang Smart City would be even bigger, and would act as a precursor of many spin-offs that will greatly benefit Miri, including more revenues for the city council and quality jobs for the local youths,” he said in a press conference yesterday.

Earlier, officials from the Miri City Council (MCC) and the press were given a glimpse of the proposed smart city during a briefing by internationally-acclaimed architect Teo Ah King, the founder and chairman of Tak Group of Companies.

Kenyalang Smart City is a development master plan by TAK, on behalf of developer Imasa Dinasti, aimed at impacting communities not only in and around this city but further afield, with the impact set to be carried out over generations.

On the upcoming summit, Teo said it will feature seven speakers, with Prof Dong Jin Cheng from Huasan Hospital of Fudan University in China, delivering a keynote address.

“About 120 participants from nine countries will be attending the summit, to be taking place at the Mariott Resort.

“They want to be regarded as ‘frontliner members’ of this smart city, and the Chinese authorities have done the research, which points to Borneo’s potential for growth.”

Teo, who also designed the iconic Miri City Fan, said the integrative medicine sector by Fudan University remained a component that could be a game-changer for Miri should this materialise in the city.

“Fudan University is the top in Shanghai, and among the Top 4 across China, in this field.

“I had goose pimples when I was told by Prof Ding that the top medical student for five years is from Sibuti.

“This shows that Sarawak has the talents,” he said.