Pustaka to hold ‘Inclusion’ seminar on May 23

KUCHING (May 18): The Sarawak State Library (Pustaka) will organise a Sarawak Sustainable Seminar themed ‘Inclusion’ on May 23 at the Pustaka Gallery at 8am.

In a press statement, it invited members of the public to attend the free seminar.

The seminar is aimed at heightening participants on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the community and importance of addressing various global challenges.

Guest speakers are expected to touch on four main topics, namely ‘End Poverty in All Forms and Anywhere’, ‘End Hunger, Achieve Food Safety and Nutritious Diet and Promote Sustainable Agriculture’, ‘Achieve Gender Equality and Empower Women and Girls’, and ‘Creating Inclusive Environment for the Sarawak Community’.

Those keen to attend are advised to scan the QR code for registration.

For enquiries, call assistant officer Nur Farhan Aini at 082-442000.