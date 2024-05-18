Rep: Upgrading works on Jln Ulu Sg Merah need more funds

SIBU (May 18): The upgrading and expansion of Jalan Ulu Sungai Merah, costing RM45 million, would require additional allocation for the long-term benefit of the users, said Datuk Michael Tiang.

The Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government said some parts of the road had sunk due to peat soil and culverts.

“Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee (Nangka assemblyman) and I agreed to apply for additional budget for RC (reinforced concrete) piling on the 600m stretch of the road. It will start in front of SMK Sungai Merah and the SJKC Nang Sang roads.

“Following an investigation, there was a problem with the underground culvert that had collapsed, and it has been like that for quite some time in view of the site being in the lowest area and having peat soil.

“This caused parts of the road to be affected by floods whenever there’s heavy rain, making it difficult for parents to send their children to school,” he told reporters when met during an inspection yesterday.

The Pelawan assemblyman said that he and Dr Annuar had suggested that the contractor make additional calculations to apply for extra funding to the State Finance Secretary.

“The piling works are important to ensure the road’s long-term good condition and for it to benefit road users.

“The entire project costs RM45 million, so we will add the cost for piling works to the existing estimates,” he stressed.

Tiang added that the project could run in accordance with its original schedule, with the piling works not interfering anything.

Additionally, he said two overhead bridges would be built in front of the two schools for the safety of the students.

“We are applying for additional allocations,” he added.

“As there is a small river near SJKC Nang Sang, a new culvert would be built and the existing one, which had collapsed, would be repaired, he said.

Tiang also advised the contractor to prioritise the safety of road users throughout the duration of this project.

“Recently, there was an accident involving a woman riding a motorcycle.

“Therefore, I advise the contractor to prioritise public safety throughout the duration of the project to avoid such incident from occurring again,” he said.

Accompanying the deputy minister during inspection were Kendiri Emas Sdn Bhd contractor Syed Ahmad Wan Omar and project manager Toh Yuk Gie.