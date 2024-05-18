Road maintenance projects at Bawang Assan in progress

SIBU (May 18): The maintenance works on 12 roads at Bawang Assan here, under the Malaysian Road Records Information System (Marris) fund are showing good progress.

During a recent inspection, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bawang Assan Community Development team leader Kevin Lau said the Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) engineering team had laid gravel and asphalt on these roads.

“After our team submitted the proposal to SRDC, it was accepted and approved, and the project is currently being implemented.

“From our visit, we see that the works are in progress, with some almost reaching completion,” he said.

Lau added that once these projects had reached completion, the next road project would be slated for the Paradom area.

“Since Paradom is a part of Bawang Assan, we also give our attention to the needs of the people there.

“We believe that after these projects are completed, the safety of the locals on the road will be improved,” he said.