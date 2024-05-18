Sabah Rural Administration Ordinance amended, there should be only one village management body – Ewon

PENAMPANG (May 18): Sabah has an amended Rural Administration Ordinance for village administration, and there should be only one village management body in the state, said Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick.

According to Ewon, the Rural Administration Ordinance was approved in the Sabah State Legislative Assembly where there is only one recognised village administration, which is the Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK) appointed by the state government.

“If it is a national policy, then it should be implemented throughout the country.

“Therefore, I have explained my quite firm view, disagreeing about the establishment of Madani Village Development Committees (JKDM) when it was raised in the Cabinet. I believe the decision at that time the proposal should be negotiated with the state government. So I don’t know why it’s still going on.

“I will seek further clarification from the relevant ministry and the state government regarding this establishment,” he said after officiating the Penampang Kaamatan celebration at the Penampang Sports Complex, today.

Ewon who is also the president of the United Kinabalu Progressive Organization (UPKO), believes that the establishment of JKDM is more of a political party initiative and not through the people’s representatives.

“For example in Moyog, I was never brought to discuss. Likewise in Kadamaian, I will not send a list for the Kadamaian area because this is my position that there should not be a second JKKK administration in every village in Sabah.

“As a representative of the people from Sabah, and despite having a post in the federal ministry, I still maintain that there should not be JKDM in Sabah,” he said.

Ewon insisted that he did not agree with the creation of JKDM in Sabah.

“My views and stance have been clearly recorded in Cabinet discussions and my stance has not changed since I became Sabah Rural Development Minister.

“At that time there was also an effort to establish the Federal MPKK, and I expressed my objection and my stance remains until today,” he said.

“For me and UPKO, there should be a village administration institution according to the ordinance that has been approved in the State Legislative Assembly, which is the Sabah Rural Administration Ordinance that was approved and amended at the DUN session last January,” he said.

JKDM is an initiative by the Rural and Regional Development Ministry led by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.