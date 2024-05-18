Sagah: Devolution of education autonomy in S’wak among key topics in talks between federal, state ministries

KUCHING (May 18): The devolution of educational autonomy in Sarawak will be a key discussion topic in the upcoming talks between the federal Education Ministry (MOE) and Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development, said its minister Datuk Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

According to him, other matters to be discussed include a system that Sarawak plans to implement to enhance the effectiveness of teaching methods among Sarawakian teachers.

“We will meet with MOE more than once, as there are still matters we need to discuss with them.

“We also have to acquire an agreement from them as they are still in charge of education in Sarawak,” he told reporters when met after the Gawai Dayak Bazaar 2024 opening ceremony at MJC Batu Kawa here on Friday.

Earlier reports have indicated that the devolution of education powers to Sarawak should be formalised through regulations or statutory amendments to ensure continuity.

Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee in earlier reports announced that MOE has agreed on several key points regarding education autonomy proposed by the state government as part of the negotiations under the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

He added the state and federal ministries were now thoroughly examining whether the agreed points can be incorporated into amendments to the relevant regulations to ensure continued adherence.

“Everytime there is a change in the (Education) minister or government, there will be a change in policies. With regard to MA63, we don’t want this to happen,” he was quoted as saying.