Sarawak revenue expected to strengthen further in coming years, says Bukit Kota rep

LIMBANG (May 18): Sarawak’s revenue is expected to strengthen further in the coming years under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, says Bukit Kota assemblyman Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail.

The Sarawak Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development said this would enable the state government to distribute around RM8 million a year to each member of the State Legislative Assembly representing Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to implement various developments for their constituents.

He said the increased allocation to elected representatives also underscores Sarawak’s ability to increase the state’s coffers.

“Under the leadership of the Premier of Sarawak (Abang Johari), we managed to increase our revenue many times over, and it was approaching RM13 billion last year and it is expected to increase this year.

“That is why the Sarawak government is able to allocate RM8 million a year to GPS’ elected representatives,” he said.

He was speaking at the Minor Rural Project (MRP) cheque presentation at the Kampung Bunga Raya Hall yesterday (May 17).