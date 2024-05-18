Sarawak’s revenue expected to hit RM16 bln this year, says Abg Jo

KUCHING (May 18): Sarawak’s revenue is expected to hit RM16 billion this year, says Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

During the town hall session with the Persatuan Mahasiswa Sarawak Universiti Malaya Faculty of Business and Economics at the Universiti Malaya in Kuala Lumpur today, he said the state’s revenue has already hit RM4.79 billion in just the first quarter of this year.

“If the first quarter has already reached more than RM4 billion, times by four, on the assumption that other things remain equal, it will be RM16 billion,” he said.

Later, during a question and answer session, Abang Johari said such achievement was a testament to Sarawak ‘being agile’ despite facing a challenging global business landscape.

According to him, the state’s policies towards a green economy have enabled the state government to lure international businesses and investors to come and invest in Sarawak.

“The businesses and entrepreneurs demonstrated their resilience and agility, finding new paths for growth in this challenging landscape.

“This is a testament to the ability of Sarawak and her people to emerge ever stronger in the face of economic challenges,” he said.

During the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting on May 15, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah revealed that the state had collected RM4.798 billion in revenue as of 31 March this year.