Sibu to stage football, volleyball, badminton in 21st Sukma

SIBU (May 18): All Sarawakians should come out in full force to lend their undivided support to ensure Sarawak athletes win as many gold medals as possible in the 21st Malaysia Games (Sukma) and Para Sukma, says Deputy Public Health, Housing and Local Government II minister Datuk Michael Tiang.

“I call upon all Sarawakians in all corners of the state to come out and celebrate this prestigious event by giving strong support and fighting spirit to the State athletes who compete in the games.

“Our biggest hope is to see the brilliance success of Sarawak’s athletes in winning as many gold medals as possible and will create tournament records that will undoubtedly raise the image of Sarawak as a sports power in Malaysia,” he said during the Sukma baton run handover ceremony held at Sibu Town Square Phase I today.

Also attending the ceremony were State Deputy Secretary and Sukma Sarawak CEO Datu Hii Chang Kee, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng and Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau.

Sibu is the fifth destination of the Sukma baton which will continue until the baton reaches Kuching. Sukma XXI will be held from Aug 17 to 24 followed by the Para Sukma from Sept 20 to 28.

Sarawak will play host to about 12,000 athletes and officials from all states in Sukma XXI and another 2,000 more for Para Sukma. It is the third time that Sarawak will host the national games.

It will be the first time that all nine divisions will help stage the 37 sports and 488 events, biggest edition in Sukma history, participated by all 13 states, the Federal Territories and Brunei.

“We also want every section of the people in Sarawak to feel the warmth of Sukma XXI and Para Sukma not only in the nine divisions that will host the events but all the divisions and districts in Sarawak,” Tiang added.

Sibu division will play host to three sports. Football competition will be held at Stadium Tun Zaidi and Azman Hashim Community Sports Centre in Sibu Jaya. Volleyball will be played at Rejang Park Volleyball Centre while badminton will be staged in the Sibu Indoor Stadium. The number of athletes expected to converge in the division for the three sports is 726.

“As host of Sukma XXI, we are entrusted with the responsibility of providing a conducive environment, providing lasting support and ensuring that every participant has a meaningful experience,” said Tiang.

He also reminded Sarawakians to cheer athletes from other states to show that the people of Sarawak are friendly, live harmoniously and stay united despite the diversity of races, cultures and religions.