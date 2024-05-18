Spirit of compassion embraced during Wesak alms-giving event in Kuching

KUCHING (May 18): Over 300 people received food contributions during an alms-giving programme held at Padungan Community Hall here today, ahead of Wesak Day 2024 this Wednesday.

Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng, in his speech prior to the presentation ceremony, said the programme highlighted the significance of unifying Buddhists worldwide.

“Buddhism encourages the act of giving, and we aspire for all to participate in giving, while nurturing harmony within Sarawak’s community, not only for the present but also future generations.

“We are fortunate to be in Sarawak, particularly within a multi-racial and multi-religious society where everyone comes together during any festive season,” he said.

Organised by the Malaysian Buddhist Association Sarawak branch, with support from the Malaysian Buddhist Youth Association, the event involved the presentation of food packs to people of various ethnicities.

“We provide contributions to all, regardless of religion or nationality,” said the organiser.