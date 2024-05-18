SRDC carries out anti-rabies vax, microchipping, licensing programme at Pasar Baru Selangau

SIBU (May 18): Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) organised an anti-rabies vaccination, microchipping and licensing programme at Pasar Baru Selangau near here today.

According to SRDC councillor Kevin Lau, the council has planned for six of such programmes this year.

“We started in Sibujaya on April 6 and we will continue to cover other areas like Durin, Sekuau and Bawang Assan.

“I’m very thankful to the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) Sibu officer, Dr Siong Jing Jing and her team from DVS for collaborating with SRDC to support our meaningful programme especially reaching out to the outskirts of Sibu.

“Our council chairman Cr Sempurai Petrus Ngelai has continued to emphasise for our standing committee to remain highly alert against rabies which is a life-threatening disease,” he said.

According to Lau, their next location is at the Durin basketball court on June 22.

“However, we would like the public to follow our Sibu Rural District Council’s Facebook page on our announcement of such programme for the latest updates,” he said.