S’wak Metro: All 3 KUTS lines slated to be fully operation by end of 2027

KUCHING (May 18): All three lines of the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) project are scheduled to be fully operational by the end of 2027, said Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd.

In a Facebook post, it revealed the three lines will include the 30-kilometre Green Line from Pending to Damai.

It also explained the Red Line runs from Kuching Sentral to Pending, covering a distance of 12.3km, while the 27.6km Blue Line runs from Rembus to Hikmah Exchange.

“Construction for Package 1 of the Blue Line from Rembus to Stutong is scheduled to complete by the end of 2025, while the whole stretch of the Red Line is expected to be completed by the end of 2026,” it said.

On a related matter, Sarawak Metro said the preparation for piling works continues for the Autonomous Rapid Transport (ART) interchange station at the Simpang Tiga area.

“This station will serve the Blue Line and Red Line for the KUTS project,” it said.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin on May 13 had said KUTS Phase 1 is 20.65 per cent completed as of last month.

“The capital expenditure has reached RM623 million, reflecting the financial commitment to advancing this transformative project,” he was quoted as saying in his Ministerial winding-up speech at the recently-concluded Sarawak Legislative Assembly sitting.

Lee also said the first ART H2 vehicle will be delivered by the third quarter of this year while the remaining 37 sets will be delivered progressively towards the completion of the KUTS Phase 1 project.