Water pressure issue: SWB temporarily reduces pump pressure to replenish reservoir

SIBU (May 18): Some areas in Sibu are experiencing low to no water supply pressure as the Sibu Water Board (SWB) is temporarily reducing its pumping pressure to maintain the water levels at its reservoir.

The board in a statement on Facebook today said this situation arose because there is unexpectedly high demand for water in its area recently.

“Our system is encountering a higher rate of water being drawn out than what is being replenished.

“To address this imbalance and to ensure the sustainability of our water supply, we must reduce the pumping pressure temporarily.

“This measure is essential to maintain the minimum required levels in our reservoir. Without it, we risk depleting our water reserves to a critical point, which could lead to even more significant disruptions in service,” the board said.

SWB assured that this reduction in pumping pressure is a temporary measure, and is hard at work to replenish its reservoir to their usual levels.

“Once the reservoir is adequately refilled, we will resume normal pumping pressure and restore regular water supply to all affected areas,” it assured.

SWB called for patience and cooperation as they worked to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.

“Our team is committed to ensuring a reliable water supply for all, and we are taking all necessary steps to address and rectify the current situation.”