Woman injured in self-accident at Jalan Bakam

MIRI (May 18): A woman was injured after the car she was driving lost control and hit a tree at Jalan Bakam here early Saturday morning.

According to Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone 6 Miri spokesperson, the department received an emergency call regarding the incident at 2.32am.

“A team of six members from the Miri Central fire station rushed to the scene, where upon arriving they found the accident involved a car hitting a tree on the side of the road.

“Further inspection found the driver of the car, a woman in her 30s, was not trapped in the driver’s seat,” it said in a statement.

The personnel later proceeded to remove the victim from the vehicle to a safer location before handing her over to medics to be transported to the Miri Hospital for further treatment.