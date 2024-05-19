CIDB: 66,087 skilled construction workers trained, accredited since 1997

KUCHING (May 19): The Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), through the Malaysia Construction Academy (ABM) Southern Region, has trained and accredited 66,087 skilled construction workers since 1997.

CIDB carried out the training in line with the government’s initiative in empowering Technical Education and Vocational Training (TVET), said CIDB in a statement today.

“CIDB focuses on high-impact trades such as chargeman, gas pipe fitter, welding, plumbing, scaffolding and crane operation. CIDB embraces digitisation revolution in construction training by introducing the latest technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and drones,” said the Board.

During a workign visit to ABM Southern Region, Deputy Minister for Public Works Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said: “I am very proud to see CIDB’s efforts in integrating the latest technology in the implementation of training in ABM Southern Region including the concept of Construction 4.0”.

He said the use of advanced technology such as Building Information Modeling (BIM), Automation, VR and AR in the construction sector would not only increase efficiency and productivity but also ensure quality and safety in every construction project.

ABM is an assessment and training centre under CIDB Malaysia that provides opportunities for youths and construction personnel to undergo skills training in the construction industry.

To date, ABM in the Eastern, Northern, Central, Southern, Sabah and Sarawak Regions have offered more than 100 construction skills training sponsored by CIDB Malaysia.

ABM campuses operate in economic corridor areas throughout Malaysia including Kuala Lumpur, Kedah, Johor, Terengganu, Sabah and Sarawak.

For more information visit www.cidb.gov.my or www.akademibinaan.com.my.