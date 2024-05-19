Consider STEM to unlock potential in tech-driven world, Stampin rep encourages students

KUCHING (May 19): Students are urged to consider taking up Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects to unlock their potential in building up a successful future in today’s technology-driven world, said Chong Chieng Jen.

The Stampin MP said skills developed through STEM education will prepare students with the knowledge and expertise they need to find success in their future careers.

“STEM is a very important aspect not only in terms of education but also in the future for your careers.

“I hope that students will seriously consider taking up STEM to help develop Sarawak and our country who need the talents in order to move forward,” he said at a STEM Workshop held at the Teachers’ Training Institute Malaysia (IPGM) Batu Lintang Campus here today.

He pointed out that there is a need for Malaysia to catch up with advancements against its neighbouring countries.

“It is only through STEM subjects, innovation and technological advancement that we can push our country forward.

“We need a lot of talents in this field, so we don’t have to keep on importing talents from other countries,” he said.

Later when met, Chong said the workshop, which was funded under the Stampin constituency allocation, saw participation from 318 Form 3 students from four schools under his constituency namely SMK Batu Kawa, SMK Jalan Arang, SMK Sg Tapang, and SMK Datuk Patinggi Abdul Gapor.

“We chose Form 3 students to participate in this workshop because next year they would have to make a decision on which stream to go for.

“That is why we are exposing them to have a little taste of STEM so as to help instil some interests in the subjects,” he said.

Following the positive response from the participants, he hoped to organise a similar workshop with more participants next year.

The two-day workshop was organised by IPGM Batu Lintang Campus, Creative Culture Unimas, Kuching District Education Office (PPD), Padawan PPD and Samarahan PPD.

Also present were Sarawak Education Department Science and Mathematics Unit senior chief assistant director Helmi Saini and STEM Workshop programme coordinator Ravi Gopal.