DPM Ahmad Zahid: Respect goes both ways in religions

SARIKEI (May 19): Respect goes both ways as far as religions go, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He believed that if everyone respected each other’s beliefs, the world would be in peace and harmony and there would be no violent incident.

Adding on, he also hailed the harmony of Sarawak, across race, religion, cultural diversity and background, as being ‘on the highest level, and should be emulated by all in Malaysia’.

“For my religion to be respected, I must learn to respect other religions.

“There is no terrorism in Islam – Islam wants (people of) all races and religions to live in harmony.

“Only those who do not understand are using Islam (as justification) to commit violence, which will only tarnish the image of Islam itself,” he said in his speech for the ‘Pre-Gawai 2024’ celebration at Dewan Sentral Sarikei today.

The Deputy Prime Minister’s remarks were made in connection with the recent attack at Ulu Tiram police station attack, and also the attempt by two men armed with ‘parang’ (machete), to enter Istana Negara.

Adding on, Ahmad Zahid praised the Sarawak government, under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, for upholding political stability in Sarawak.

“Political stability in the federal government is as important as political stability in Sarawak.

“We must help each other for the benefit of all.”

The Deputy Prime Minister also hailed the inter-racial festivals being celebrated by all Sarawakians as ‘indeed, a testament to greater understanding and harmony’.

Moreover, he said for Malaysia to become a harmonious country, the politicians, especially when in terms of religious differences, must put the country and the people first, and they must also be careful not to play with the 3Rs: ‘race, religion and royalty’, as any reason to cause problems.

“Still, that is not good enough, because if such differences were not to be dealt with, they would eventually cause disagreements that would lead to civil war.

“There are many countries that have one religion, one language, one culture, but they are not together in their thinking,” he said, also calling upon all Malaysians to maintain and protect stability and harmony.

Ahmad Zahid, who is the Rural and Regional Development Minister, further emphasised this ministry’s commitment to bringing more balanced growth to the rural areas of Sarawak.

“Under the 12th Malaysia Plan, the federal government has allocated a significant amount of funds for rural development in Sarawak.

“For this reason, the federal government has allocated RM1.5 billion for the rolling plan to implement the development projects in Sarawak, in an effort to create a competitive community and improve the quality of life in Sarawak.”

Earlier, Sarikei MP Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii submitted to the Deputy Prime Minister 31 project plans for his constituency.

On this, Ahmad Zahid remarked: “We will meet in Kuala Lumpur, have a good discussion; we will see what is appropriate for the people of Sarikei.”

The Deputy Prime Minister also said he would issue the approval letters, to later be announced by Huang.