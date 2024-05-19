Emerging stronger from cancer ordeal

LIKE any other typical 17-year-olds, Faez Nazirul Zamahari loved running on the field and playing football.

He was preparing for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations and aiming to get good grades to enter university.

What he did not expect was all the anticipation for the future and everything that he knew then would be unforgivingly brought to a halt.

Sometime around November 2022, the youth felt pain in his right leg, which later went on for many weeks.

At first, he did not suspect that anything was amiss. It was when the pain became so unbearable that his parents had to bring him to Miri Hospital.

It was later discovered that he had cancer, and that was when he felt everything was turning upside down.

“I kept on asking: ‘God, why does this thing happen to me’,” he told thesundaypost.

Everything changed from the day Faez received the diagnosis. He said he and his family underwent an emotional roller-coaster full of tears, pain and many nights of deep prayers for God’s mercy, for more than a year.

‘Praying for glimmer of hope’

Not long after the diagnosis, Faez’s mother Nur Ain Voon Abdullah brought him to seek further treatment at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) in Kuching.

It was a month-long ordeal for him, having to undergo detailed check-ups before it was informed that he had proximal femoral osteosarcoma, at Stage 4.

The situation became more devastating when the doctors said Faez might only have a year left to live, in that the cancer was too aggressive.

Faez’s condition became worse. He went from being a strapping youth, to a skeletal shell with a massive growth in the right leg.

Nur Ain remembered how inconsolable she was.

“I cannot believe that my first-born was going to leave me soon. I was praying very hard to Allah, asking for His Mercy. I told Him I was willing to have my life cut short in exchange for his good health.”

She said in view of that situation, the doctors advised the family to get Faez back to Miri Hospital to continue with the treatment.

Nur Ain said at that time, it felt like that was the only thing they could do.

“It was while preparing to go back to Miri that a voice in my head told me to stay in Kuching.

“I sought for a second opinion from another doctor, and he said they would be more than happy to have Faez continuing his treatment in Kuching as they were better equipped there,” she recounted her son’s cancer journey.

‘Love knows no boundary’

Faez’s father Zamahari Ahmad dropped everything once he learned about his son’s cancer diagnosis.

Following Faez’s hospitalisation in Kuching, he immediately brought his two other children with him, driving non-stop from Miri all the way to the state capital.

As resolute as he was, Zamahari said nothing could have ever prepared any father in seeing how their child had been reduced to mere skin and bone.

“He was a healthy boy just a month before.

“I cried for the longest time, but right after that, I knew that I must pick myself up because my son needed me; my family needed me.

“I took months of unpaid leave and despite the challenges, I knew only one thing back then – my son needed me more than anything in the world,” said the retired army man.

The family took refuge at Anjung Kasih, which was recommended by a doctor who sympathised with their predicament.

It was a small comfort for Faez’s parents in that they were able to be close to him, help a bit with the treatments and most importantly, to help him cope with the pain.

The doctor who was in charge of Faez’ case later referred it to Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society (SCCS).

“During chemotherapy, Faez was in severe pain, and he needed constant help to move around. The good thing was that the chemo did make the situation under control.

“Still, it was beyond worrisome. The cancer was so severe that it did not only affect his leg, but also other organs.

“We were told that there was no expertise in Sarawak to handle this case, but there was this orthopaedic surgeon Dr Prashant Narhari in Penang Hospital who might be able to work something out.

“We’re thankful to SCCS for the financial support in covering the necessary expenses, which we would not be able to cope with on our own.

“Faez, at the time, was already over the age of 18 and considered an adult; yet SCCS still provided the support. They’re like a light shining upon us when we were struggling in the dark,” said Zamahari.

Faez underwent a major surgery in Penang Hospital at the end of last year, where his right leg and parts of the surrounding region of the limb were amputated to stop the spread of the cancerous growth

Not long after that, the family returned to Miri.

‘Road to recovery’

Faez understood that the amputation was necessary, but being a young person, at times he could not help but feeling down, crying when he thought others were not looking.

His father, however, knew this and thus, became very determined to help his son regain confidence and most importantly, the spirit to fight on.

“It was the most difficult moment, and for that, I have so many people to thank for the help – my relatives, friends, co-workers, former comrades in the military, and of course, the SCCS.

“They (SCCS) have been reaching out to us, bringing with them kindness and generosity, donating money to help us get through this.

“I was also fortunate that I got my job back as the security captain at Mercure Hotel after being with my son for more than a year.

“I want to help Faez, despite his condition now, stand on his foot again; to have him go out and meet people.

“I know the journey ahead will not be easy, but I want him to know that the whole family is fully behind him,” said Zamahari.

‘Optimism, and giving back’

Today, Faez is a thriving young man, as energetic as any other active 19-year-olds.

He is doing his best to score in his SPM examinations, which he will be sitting next year.

Zamahari, Nur Ain and their other children, Naseha Nazira, 17, and Afiq Amirul, 14, could not be more proud.

“I will get my head shaved, and so will Dad, for this year’s Go Bald campaign,” said a smiling Faez.

“We want to contribute back as our way to show gratitude for what the SCCS has done for us, and also for us to highlight what this society has been doing for other families living with childhood cancer,” added the youth.

Miri will kick off the first leg of SCCS’ Go Bald campaign at Permaisuri Imperial City Mall, this June 16. The next tour will take place at Aeon Mall in Kuching on June 30.

Founded in 2009, Go Bald is the signature fundraiser for the SCCS, where every shaved head represents an understanding by an individual of the ordeals that a child with cancer is subjected to.

Through this campaign, the SCCS aims to raise awareness of childhood cancer in Malaysia, provides a public demonstration of moral support to cancer patients and their families, and raise funds to help children with cancer, and their families.