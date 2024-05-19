Essence of renewal, spiritual awakening

WESAK is a cherished observance in Buddhism, known for its mystical allure as its date shifts annually, guided by the lunar rhythms of the ancient Vesakha month.

It falls on the 15th day of the fourth lunar month, and has been universally recognised as a day of celebration by the international Buddhist community since 1950.

Usually falling in May or early June, Wesak captures the essence of renewal and spiritual awakening.

However, different countries hold the day on different dates, according to their respective calendars.

The Buddhists in Malaysia will observe it this May 22, and so will those in Cambodia, Myanmar, Singapore and Thailand, while the devotees in Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, China, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Mongolia, Nepal, Tibet and Bhutan will celebrate it the following day, May 23.

Establishment of celebration

On Wesak Day, Buddhists gather to commemorate a sacred milestone: the anniversary of the ‘Buddha’s Enlightenment’.

This revered occasion marks the dawn of the Buddhist Era, dating back over 2,600 years to the passing away of the Buddha in 543 Before the Common Era (BCE).

Tracing the origins back to Sri Lanka during the reign of King Dutugemunu in the first-century BCE, Wesak Day still stands as one of humanity’s oldest religious celebrations, uniting devotees in reverence for the Buddha’s profound teachings.

In Malaysia, the Singhalese community in Penang initiated the celebration of Wesak in the late 18th century, laying the foundation for its recognition as a gazetted national public holiday 60 years ago, on Jan 3, 1962.

Celebration in Kuching

At the Kuching Bodhi Path Society, Wesak Day holds a special significance, serving as a beacon of spiritual renewal and communal celebration.

Every year, devotees eagerly anticipate this spiritual gathering, an opportunity to pay homage to the Buddha and reflect on his profound teachings.

This year, the community rejoices as The Venerable Sabchu Rinpoche (‘Living Teacher’) from Nepal will preside over the festivities. Renowned for his wisdom, compassion and dedication to the ‘Dharma’ (teachings of Buddhism), Rinpoche’s presence adds depth and spiritual significance to the occasion.

With him being highly respected as a Tibetan Buddhist teacher, Sabchu Rinpoche’s teachings emphasise the importance of compassion, wisdom and ethical conduct in leading a meaningful and fulfilling life on the spiritual path.

Under Sabchu Rinpoche’s guidance, devotees will partake in various ceremonies and rituals, honouring the birth, enlightenment and ‘parinirvana’ (the ultimate rebirth or enlightenment, or ‘nirvana’) of Lord Buddha.

Through teachings, empowerments and guided meditation sessions, participants will deepen their spiritual practice, cultivating inner peace and happiness.

“As Buddhists come together to celebrate Wesak Day, they honour not only the birth, enlightenment and the ‘parinirvana’ of the Buddha, but also the enduring legacy of compassion and wisdom that continues to illuminate the path towards enlightenment,” administrator Tracy Yu told thesundaypost in Kuching.

“With the guidance of The Venerable Sabchu Rinpoche, this year’s Wesak Day event promises to be a spiritually enriching experience for all participants. It will foster unity, understanding, and a deeper connection to the teachings of the Buddha.”

Preparations

According to Yu, the extensive preparations are already underway two weeks before Wesak Day, and include adorning the centre with vibrant Tibetan flags, having colourful attire, arranging intricate flower decorations, embellishing the bathing areas for the figures of Buddha and ‘Zambala’ (Wealth Deity), and illuminating the space with ceremonial lamps including arranging them into the shapes of the symbolic eight offerings.

Yu then shared with thesundaypost the intricate schedule for the celebration’s prelude.

“The solemn act of ‘Life Liberation’ commences at 7am, followed by the ‘Sakyamuni and 16 ‘Arhat Auspicious Puja’ at 9am, and the symbolic ‘Bathing of Lord Buddha’ at 9.30am.

“As midday approaches, devotees gather for a nourishing free vegetarian lunch at 10.30am, fostering community and providing spiritual sustenance.

“Before the main event, a series of enlightening sessions await eager participants. The Venerable Sabchu Rinpoche would lead teachings and empowerments on ‘Green Tara’ and ‘Dorje Sempa’, where these sessions are meant to guide devotees on a transformative spiritual journey.

“The culmination of these teachings and rituals is the grand Wesak Day ‘Puja’ (Prayers). Led by The Venerable Sabchu Rinpoche, devotees gather in prayer and reflection, honouring the birth, enlightenment and ‘parinirvana’ of Lord Buddha.

“This sacred occasion serves as a poignant reminder of the timeless wisdom and compassion embodied by the Buddha’s teachings,” said Yu.

She elaborated on the significance of praying to ‘Dorje Sempa’, the Deity of Purification – emphasising its role in ‘cleansing the negative karma, defilements and obstacles’.

“Through prayer and meditation on Dorje Sempa, individuals aspire to cultivate virtues such as compassion, wisdom, and inner peace.

“Ultimately, they seek spiritual purification, enlightenment and liberation,” she added.

On the profound significance of ‘Green Tara’, Yu said it was not solely about presenting her as a deity, but also as a compassionate mother figure embodying virtues like mercy, compassion and the swift fulfilment of devotees’ wishes.

“Within the intricate tapestry of Buddhist beliefs, Green Tara shines among the various manifestations of ‘Tara’, capturing the hearts of practitioners with her symbolic representation of purity and boundless generosity.

“Green Tara’s symbolism resonates with practitioners, connecting it to the rich Tibetan tradition, and how she becomes a beacon of hope and inspiration for devotees, guiding them towards enlightenment and inner transformation.”

The Kuching Bodhi Path Society welcomes everyone to join the Wesak Day 2024 celebration this May 222, promising a spiritually-enriching experience under The Venerable Sabchu Rinpoche’s guidance and offering empowerment, teachings, blessings and a complimentary vegetarian lunch.

The society’s centre is located at No 2, Seventh Avenue of Lorong C at Taman BDC in Kuching.