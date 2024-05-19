Farm produce made to match consumers’ demand

THE consumers’ demand for better fruits and vegetables continues to rise from time to time and thus, the planters need to change certain techniques to meet this requirement.

The call for more improved agriculture production remains the current government’s policy, as highlighted during the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) meet-up with the community of Tulai on March 9 this year. Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs and Ukas) Datuk Abdullah Saidol informed those attending the meeting that the ministry planned to have records of farms and problems related to production, which would be further detailed for better planning.

He also said in the 1960s, Bintangor – known as ‘Binatang’ back then – was famous for oranges.

The call for improved agricultural development in food, namely fruits and vegetables, was also highlighted by the Ministry for Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development (MFICORD) as means to drive the ‘Sarawak Gemilang’ goals by 2030.

At this juncture, I can see many exotic fruits from around the globe are available for planting in our tropical conditions.

‘Sweet treats from the tropics’

It is possible to grow better varieties of fruits, which include guava, ‘jambu air’ (water apple), jackfruit and pineapples.

The quality refers to size and taste. I have also come across new varieties of vegetables such as ‘kangkong’ (water spinach), sweet corn and sweet potato.

The source of seed and the techniques of growing these varieties are key factors determining their quality.

The Japanese are very well-versed in this regard. They have developed specific varieties of apples through meticulously-researched ways of controlling and optimising the conditions needed for growth such as soil quality, temperature and humidity, ‘fruit thinning’ to allow each apple to receive enough nutrients and space for growing, as well as crop management that covers optimal nutrient input and efficient pest control.

Application of biotechnology

Biotechnology plays a significant role in agriculture in various ways.

There are the genetically-modified organisms (GMOs) that create genetically-modified crops with desirable traits such as good resistance to diseases and pests. This method uses special marker-assisted breeding and genetic engineering to enhance production and quality.

Another major step is getting seeds to grow under weightless conditions in space, to allow crops like potato to grow in hanging trills via fertigation.

There is also potential in applying artificial intelligence (AI) in agriculture to reap improved harvests.

New citrus from Taiwan

Recently, my friend Mr CS Lim gave me some samples of a new variety of Taiwan orange, called ‘Lu-din’ or honey tangerine.

The fruit is rather heavy for its size, with its vibrant colour, sweet-and-tangy flavour and exquisite juiciness.

The regular tangerine is cultivated mainly in the south region of Taiwan region in the. The fruit is small to medium in size, and the rind is easy to peel.

In Sarawak, our local tangerines have green rind even when ripe, but it is reddish in Taiwan.

Nonetheless, the flesh has a high sugar content and full of juice, making it a delicious ingredient in salads, desserts and other dishes, or simply as juice bursting of citrusy flavour.

Many already know that the fruit is rich in Vitamin C, but it also has many antioxidants.

Tropical grape varieties suitable for Sarawak

Just recently, I heard about grapes being grown in Miri and Sibu. I have yet to grow any in Kuching, though I did have them grown during my years in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Here is a list of some varieties that I believe are possible to be cultivated in Sarawak:

Black Muscat – known for its sweetness and musky flavour, with large oval-shaped berries.

Red Globe – known for its large size, crisp texture and mild sweetness.

Crimson Seedless – known for its deep red colour and obviously, being seedless. It can thrive in the tropics with proper irrigation and soil management.

Flame Seedless – known for its vibrant red colour and crisp texture.

Thompson Seedless – identifiable by its greenish-yellow colour and mild sweet flavour.

I always look forward to seeing more new varieties of fruits, vegetables and flowers in our local nurseries.

Happy Gardening!