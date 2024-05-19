High-powered motorcycle rider killed in collision with MPV in Kanowit

KANOWIT (May 19): A high-powered motorcycle rider was killed in a head-on collision with a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) at Jalan Majau here last night.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the victim was identified as 20-year-old Ellysus Wong.

Bomba said the Kanowit fire station deployed four firefighters to the scene after being notified about the incident at 8.28pm.

“Upon arrival at the location, the operation commander reported that the accident involved a high-powered motorcycle which had collided with an MPV.

“The rider who was heading towards Sibu was lying on the road,” It added.

Bomba said the firefighters proceeded to place the rider on a stretcher before handing him over to paramedics from Kanowit Hospital.

“The rider was however pronounced dead at the scene while the 25-year-old MPV driver was unscathed,” it added.

The firefighters also cleaned up debris from the accident before ending the operation at 9.40pm.