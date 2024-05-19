Kuching deserves new state-of-the-art international airport , says Saberkas man

KUCHING (May 19): The Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) Batu Lintang branch deems the proposal to build a new international airport in Kuching as a good move that will bring transformative opportunity to the region.

Its secretary Wilson Tan said such proposal will also bring numerous benefits for Sarawak and the broader Borneo area.

“As the capital city, Kuching deserves a state-of-the-art international airport to serve as a regional hub, catering to the needs of not only Sarawakians, but also the wider Borneo population.

“Establishing robust international networks and facilities in advance will ensure that the airport meets the anticipated increase in traffic efficiently,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Tan asserted that Kuching’s strategic location in the central passage of many airways “gives it great potential to become a significant aviation hub akin to Singapore’s Changi Airport”.

He said this advantage could attract a greater number of airlines and destinations, solidifying the city’s role in global air travel.

“The new airport would also alleviate the need for travellers from Sarawak and Borneo to fly to Kuala Lumpur for international connections, saving time and money.

“This direct access to international destinations will reduce travel stress and enhance convenience for the region’s residents, supporting tourism and business travel growth,” he added.

Beyond these benefits, Tan said the new airport would create numerous employment opportunities for the local population, ranging from construction jobs during the development phase to various roles in airport operations, hospitality and retail once the airport is operational.

Such boost in employment can significantly contribute to the local economy and improve living standards, he pointed out.

To ensure the airport is traveller-friendly, he said it is essential to incorporate features such as facilities for the elderly and wheelchair accessibility, whereby public transport should also be readily available and affordable.

“Additionally, offering local cuisine that reflects Sarawak’s rich culinary heritage can provide travellers with a taste of the region’s culture.”

Tan said incorporating natural lighting and elements reflecting Sarawak’s tropical forests, similar to the Changi Jewel, would create a welcoming and visually appealing environment.

“This approach not only enhances the traveller experience but also promotes Sarawak’s unique natural beauty and biodiversity.

“Overall, the development of a new international airport in Kuching is a crucial step toward advancing the city and Sarawak as a whole,” he said.

The new facility, he reiterated, will help elevate the region’s economic status, improve connectivity and provide a world-class travel experience that highlights the best of what Sarawak has to offer.

On Wednesday (May 15), Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said Sarawak planned to develop a new international airport here to support the growth of the aviation industry in the state.

The Premier said the construction of an international airport is necessary considering Sarawak’s increasing air traffic and the insufficient facilities at the existing Kuching International Airport.