Lodge Sarawak awards incentives to 16 deserving students

KUCHING (May 19): Lodge Sarawak, a non-profit organisation, has awarded RM7,500 in education incentives to 16 deserving students from eight secondary schools.

Chairman Jeffrey Yeung highlighted that each of the student recipients has demonstrated remarkable perseverance and determination, despite being faced with unique challenges.

“They are not defined by their circumstances but by their unwavering resolve to succeed, and together we can create a future where every student, regardless of their background, has the opportunity to thrive.

“In the end, it is not the challenges we face that define us, but the strength with which we overcome them so let’s extend our hands in support, our hearts in compassion and our minds in mentorship,” he said during the incentive presentation ceremony at Freemason Hall, Jalan Hwata here yesterday.

Established in Kuching in 1951, Lodge Sarawak has a long history of supporting education.

Since opening Lodge Preparatory School and Kindergarten in 1953 and establishing the Lodge Sarawak Annual Scholarship Fund, the organisation has consistently invested in nurturing young minds.

“Our journey, steeped in tradition and driven by charity, has always believed in the power of education to change lives,” said Yeung.