Miri Food Festival showcases youths’ entrepreneurial skills, says Lee

MIRI (May 19): Miri Food Festival 2024 enhances innovative entrepreneurship among the youths, said Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

Lee, who launched the second edition of the food festival here on Friday, was pleased to see the rise of young entrepreneurs at the event and their varieties of new and never-before-seen food products.

“It is very encouraging to see the involvement of many young people who sell different types of food that are from their very own recipes,” he said, adding that the event served as a good platform to help startups promote their products.

“In addition, it also gives them (participating vendors) the opportunity to earn some side income,” he told the Borneo Post when met during his visit to the food stalls at the festival’s site at Boulevard parking lots here.

Lee, also the Senadin assemblyman, earlier performed a symbolic ribbon-cutting ceremony at the entrance of the Miri Food Festival 2024 to mark its official opening.

Following the success of the festival’s debut last year, he said the festival this year had more than 100 stalls selling a variety of food with participating vendors from Miri, Kuching, Bintulu and Sabah.

“When I visited all the stalls earlier, I could see that the sellers were made up of various races and half of the stalls at the festival sell ‘halal’ food,” he said, adding that some of the vendors were those who had participated in last year’s event.

“I believe and hope that this festival can become an annual festival for Miri and can be included in the tourism calendar,” said Lee.

The Miri Food Festival 2024 that runs from May 16 to 26 is organised by the Youth Energy Miri and Tang’s Recipe.