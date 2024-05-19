New Kuching airport: Govt must have detailed, feasible plan, says businessman

KUCHING (May 19): Sarawak government must have a detailed and feasible plan for the construction of the proposed new international airport, said prominent businessman James Wong.

“Every stage, from site selection to design and construction, must be thoroughly studied and planned to ensure the project progress smoothly.

“The government must see the project through from start to finish to gain the public’s trust and support.

“The government should establish a transparent project progress reporting mechanism, regularly updating the public on the project’s status. This will help people understand each step of the project, increasing transparency and avoiding unnecessary speculation and rumours.

“Such transparency will not only enhance public trust in the government but also create a sound social oversight mechanism to ensure the project proceeds without hitches,” he said in a statement yesterday, issued in response to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s remarks, made on May 15, about Sarawak planning to develop a new international airport in Kuching to support the growth of the aviation industry in the state.

Abang Johari said the construction of an international airport is necessary considering Sarawak’s increasing air traffic and the insufficient facilities at the existing Kuching International Airport (KIA).

Adding to this, Wong said the Sarawak government should also focus on improving the connectivity of public transportation.

A comprehensive public transport system could significantly enhance travel convenience for the people and promote tourism development, thereby increasing Sarawak’s revenue, he said.

In this regard, he suggested the Sarawak government to learn from the advanced experiences of other countries to formulate a scientifically sound public transport development plan.

Back on airport, Wong believed that a modern international facility would significantly enhance Sarawak’s external transportation capacity, attracting more international tourists.

According to him, Sarawak boasts abundant natural resources and unique cultural heritage, which are key attractions for tourists.

“The Sarawak government should formulate a comprehensive tourism development strategy to actively promote its tourism resources.

“By hosting international tourism exhibitions and strengthening cooperation with other countries, Sarawak’s presence in the international tourism market can be elevated.

“At the same time, the government should improve tourism infrastructure and enhance the quality of service at tourist attractions to provide a better experience for visitors,” he added.

However, Wong also called upon the government to strictly adhere to environmental standards when planning and constructing the new airport, so as to minimise environmental impact.

In a nutshell, Wong believed that the Sarawak government’s plan to build a new airport would serve as a significant step towards driving the state’s economic and social development.

“With meticulous planning, thorough implementation, focus on public transport connectivity, promotion of tourism, emphasis on environmental protection, development of high-tech industries and increased investment in education, Sarawak’s future will undoubtedly be brighter,” he said.

He thus called upon all Sarawakians to unite and actively support the state government’s decisions, contributing together to the prosperity and development of Sarawak.