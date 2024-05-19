Premier, state govt concerned about community wellbeing, says Jepak rep

TATAU (May 19): The state government under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is concerned about the needs and wellbeing of the people.

Jepak assemblyman Iskandar Turkee said the government had channelled funds through the Rural Transformation Project (RTP) and Minor Rural Project (MRP) to provide facilities for the state’s citizens.

“This shows how concerned the government under the leadership of the Sarawak Premier is regarding the needs of the people. The Premier has allocated funds under the RTP and MRP to the people’s representatives to provide facilities to meet the needs of the local community,” he said.

Iskandar said this in a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report during the ‘Ukas Bersama Komuniti @ Kuala Tatau 2024’ programme at Kampung Haji Ismail Futsal Court here on Saturday.

Moreover, Iskandar thanked the state government for the ongoing road construction project at Kampung Kuala Tatau.

The programme was officiated by Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs and Ukas) Datuk Abdullah Saidol.

Meanwhile, the programme themed ‘Nay Bededhon May Menanga Tetaw’ (Let’s get together in Kuala Tatau) had various activities for attendees to partake in.

The activities included a ‘ngail’ (fishing) competition and a colouring competition aimed at pre-school and primary school children.

About 300 Kampung Kuala Tatau community members and nearby longhouse members attended the programme.