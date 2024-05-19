RM63.8 mln project to increase water supply in Ranau

RANAU (May 19): Sabah Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun today launched a new RM63.8 million water infrastructure project here, significantly enhancing water quality and availability in the area.

The project, which consists of the installation of raw water intake pipes from Sg Mamut to the new water treatment plant here, has been implemented by the State Water Department since June 2023 and is scheduled for completion in December 2025.

The project includes laying new water pipes from the Sg Mamut Ulu intake to a new water treatment facility in Lohan.

According to Masidi, the project is crucial for increasing the supply of treated water to several key areas, such as Pekan Ranau, Lohan, Poring, and along Jalan Sandakan, highlighting its significance in supporting local businesses and improving the welfare and health of locals.

“Upon completion and commissioning, the new water treatment plant will continuously supplement the supply of treated water to areas around Pekan Ranau during adverse weather, which causes Sg Liwagu to flood, causing interruption of water production at Kimolohing water treatment plant due to high water turbidity.

“This project includes pipelines for both raw and treated water, along with a modern water treatment plant capable of producing five million litres per day. The system is designed to supplement the water supply produced at Kimolohing water treatment plant to ensure a steady and enhanced water service throughout the district,” he said.

According to Masidi, as of April 2024, the project is 29 per cent complete in terms of physical construction and praised the rapid progress being made.

He added that regular updates on the project’s progress will be made available and reiterated the government’s commitment to investing in critical infrastructure that improves the lives of the people in Sabah.