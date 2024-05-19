Sarawak enters MBOR for most participants in ethnic attire in choreographed dance performance

KUCHING (May 19): Sarawak has made it into the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR) for the most participants in ethnic attire in a choreographed dance performance.

Organised by The Rotary Club of Kuching, in partnership with Kuching North City Commission (DBKU), the ‘Colours of Harmony’ event saw 1,245 participants donning their ethnic attires while performing the ‘poco-poco’ dance, accompanied by a trademark Sarawakian song ‘Biar Bekikis Bulu Betis’.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg witnessed the handing over of the MBOR certificate to Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) Datuk Bandar Mayor Hilmy Othman and Rotary Club of Kuching, represented by the Governor of Rotary International District 3310 Dr John Chan during the ceremony held at Kuching Waterfront today.

The participants, who were clad in beautiful and mesmerising traditional costumes of different ethnic groups in Sarawak, were seen gathering with enthusiasm.

Abang Johari congratulated the organisers for successfully gathering the crowds in their traditional ethnic attires.

He highlighted the ‘Colours of Harmony’ event as a platform that showcased the grace and beauty of the state’s culture and unity.

“I would also like to congratulate the organiser for organising this colourful event this morning.

“Indeed it is an honour on the part of Kuching, Sarawak to organise this event particularly when you wear the various ethnic attires reflecting various ethnic groups in Sarawak. Though different attires, we are in one family. That is Sarawak’s culture.

“I must commend this event because you will create mutual respect and mutual understanding among us. We need a world of peace. We need an environment where everybody can play their role and contribute to the betterment of society,” he said when officiating the event.

Also present were Sarawak Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; Romanian Ambassador to Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam, Nineta Bărbulescu; Indonesian Consul General to Kuching, Raden Sigit Witjaksono; and Affin Islamic Bank Berhad chairman Musa Abdul Malik.