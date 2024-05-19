Sedan destroyed after suddenly catching fire at Jalan Kuching-Samarahan

KUCHING (May 19): A sedan was totally destroyed after it suddenly caught fire while being driven near the Kuap bridge, Jalan Kuching-Samarahan last night.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said firefighters from the Kota Samarahan fire were immediately deployed to the scene after receiving a call at around 8.45pm.

“The car was heading towards Kota Samarahan when it caught fire. The driver managed to exit the vehicle and fled to safety,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters managed to fully extinguish the fire by using water sourced from the fire engine.

After ensuring the area was safe to other road users, the firefighters wrapped up the operation at 9.18pm.