Shell Café opens in Miri, first outlet in Sarawak

MIRI (May 19): The coffee scene here has got a whole lot more exciting with the opening of Shell Café, the first in Sarawak.

Located on the ground floor of One Shell Square Miri (OSSM), within the heart of Miri Times Square, this charming café is open to anyone seeking a quiet place to relax over coffee and pastries.

“Shell Café takes its coffee seriously. The team of skilled baristas here is dedicated to brewing perfection in every cup,” Shell Malaysia said.

“Whether you crave the rich intensity of an espresso shot or the velvety smoothness of a latte, the café has got it all covered. Each sip is an invitation to explore the world of flavours and the richness of the concoction.”

Shell Café also has a menu which features pastries such as the all-time favourite firecracker sausages and chocolate rolls.

Not to be missed is its all-new gourmet sausages, which are rich with savoury flavours, various toppings and nestled between a hot bun.

“All pastries are baked and served fresh daily. If you need a lunch-time fix, then the nasi lemak, pastas and an assortment of rice bowls are also available.”

The Shell Café also has a section selling snacks such as confectionaries, nuts and crisps.

“We are also proud to share that you can purchase TemTem Tempe Chips produced by a Shell LiveWire entrepreneurship programme winner,” said Shell Malaysia.

In celebration of its opening, Shell Café announced the ‘Buy 1 Free 1 Coffee’ promotion. This offer is valid until June 3, 2024.

The café is also having A ‘perfect pairing’ promotion which allows customers to purchase two pastries for RM10 or the Americano and Curry Puff combo for RM12.

At the same time, Shell Café merchandise will also be available for purchase.

Additionally, three Shell Recharge charge points are strategically located just opposite the Shell Café, offering EV car drivers seamless charging while grabbing a coffee or a savoury delicacy.

Shell Café is open on weekdays, from 7am to 7pm daily.