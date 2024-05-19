SMK Kapit 2 tree-planting ongoing mission for good environmental sustainability, says KDC chairman

KAPIT (May 19): The recent tree-planting activity at SMK Kapit 2 in Bletih near here signified Kapit District Council (KDC)’s ongoing mission of having good environmental sustainability management.

In highlighting this, council chairman Lating Minggang said the initiative was in line with the approach undertaken by the Sarawak government.

“Our project at SMK Kapit 2 is in line with the state government’s approach on environmental sustainability management, which covers efforts to ensure a clean and healthy environment for current and future generations, sustainable forest management, adoption of new technologies and innovations, as well as supporting Malaysia’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 45 per cent by 2030,” he said in his remarks prior to officiating at the tree-planting drive, where SMK Kapit 2 principal Azaman Haila was also present.

Adding on, Lating said the tree-planting was a part of KDC’s pilot project with the secondary school focusing on recycling and environmental conservation.

The activity at SMK Kapit 2 involved the planting of 20 trees, comprising of Tecoma and Bucida species.

The KDC also presented the school with the designated recycle bins under the pilot project.

“Should the project at SMK 2 Kapit turn out to be successful, the KDC would consider expanding the programme, in phases, to other schools across Kapit Division,” added Lating.