Surveyors group researching exact spot of Kuching’s original KM0 marker

KUCHING (May 19): Royal Institution of Surveyors Malaysia (RISM) Sarawak is set to establish a Kilometre Zero (KM0) monument in Kuching through a meticulous process involving historical research, consultations with local authorities and knowledgeable residents, and on-site visits.

According to its chairman Sharlene Toh, the initiative aims to pinpoint the exact location of Kuching’s original KM0/Mile 0 marker, blending historical accuracy with modern urban planning.

“RISM Sarawak has engaged with the Sarawak Museum, Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak, Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) and history enthusiasts in the ‘Kuching – Then and Now’ Facebook group.

“This group includes esteemed members like James Yong, a respected history researcher and former president of the Sarawak Heritage Society. Yong is also the creator and administrator of the Facebook group ‘Kuching Then and Now’,” said Toh when contacted by thesundaypost.

Toh also said a verification from the JKR clarified that they traditionally designated the Kuching General Post Office on Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg as the reference point for distance measurements.

“However, since this post office was established in 1931 and is not the original one, it may not accurately represent the historical KM0,” she said.

On the historical context of the post office, Toh said the British practice of measuring distances from the post office aligned with historical records.

“Research indicated that the post office, part of the Old Court House complex, was located at the eastern end of the North Wing Block from 1874 to 1931 A.D.

“A visit to the Old Court House complex yielded an information board, which confirmed the location of the old General Post Office as indicated (by the research).”

Toh said despite the Sarawak Museum unable to find definitive records pinpointing the exact location, forum interactions and historical insights proposed two main areas: the courtyard of the Old Court House, and the Pangkalan Batu area opposite the Charles Brooke Memorial.

Taking these insights into account, she said RISM Sarawak had proposed three potential locations for the KM0 monument.

“For Location No 1, the KM0 monument would be located at the open area facing Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg, approximately 30m from the old post office, offering historical proximity and minimal structural interference.

“Location No 2 would be at the Pangkalan Batu opposite Charles Brooke Memorial, about 90m from the old post office, though frequently used for exhibitions and programmes.

“For Location No 3, it would be at Pangkalan Batu near Masjid India Bandar Kuching facing Jalan Gambier, about 150m from the old post office, historically relevant and accessible,” said Toh.

She also said DBKU had communicated in writing that they had no objection to Location No 3, pending approval from other relevant authorities.

“In light of this communication, we will proceed with ongoing coordination with DBKU and other relevant authorities to finalise and realise the establishment of the Kuching KM0 monument at the afore-mentioned location, unless directed otherwise.

“Upon RISM Sarawak having obtained approval from the relevant authorities, we will finalise the appointment of contractor, and also funding. We target to kick off the construction this year.”

The KM0 monument would serve the Kuching Division specifically, acting as a reference point for local landmarks without affecting distances in other parts of Sarawak, said Toh.

“This starting point is used in reference to local landmarks such as Third Mile Bazaar and Seventh Mile Bazaar.

“For instance, when someone mentions about living at 2 1/2th Mile, it means that their residence is two and half miles from the Kuching city centre.

“Other expressions of distance from KM0 include locations like Serian town, which is 40 miles from Kuching, or 32nd Mile Chung Hua School,” Toh elaborated.

On May 9 this year, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg officiated at the unveiling of Kuching’s proposed new KM0 monuments at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).