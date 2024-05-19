Teachers the pillars of society, motivators of humanity, says Sibu school board of management deputy chairman

SIBU (May 19): Teachers are the engineers of the human souls and architects of the future of humanity, said deputy chairman of SJK(C) Uk Daik board of management Penghulu Lau Hieng Wuong.

Lau, who represented chairman Albert Lau at the school’s Teacher’s Day celebration on Friday, also recited the lyrics of a Chinese song that sang praises to teachers for their professional dedication.

He said the school had over the years seen pupils joining and leaving, with the teachers staying steadfast to their professions.

“I pay my greatest respect to the teachers. They are the motivators of humanity and the progress of the society,” he said.

Lau also called upon the educators to take care of their mental and physical well-being, as well as for the pupils to instill a love of learning.

Learning is a lifelong process that should not be restricted to school knowledge but through good education, these children will have better personality and future, said Lau.