Uggah disagrees Pekit Kumang Gawai demeaning to Dayak women, says Iban handicrafts on display in pageants

BETONG (May 19): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has voiced his disagreement with a statement claiming that the Kumang Gawai pageants or Pekit Kumang Gawai are demeaning to Dayak women.

The Second Minister of Finance and New Economy said during the Pekit Kumang Gawai, the contestants display Iban handicrafts, including the ‘Sugu Tinggi’, ‘Selampai’ as well as ‘Tumpa Perak, and the accessories are merged into one to beautify the contestants.

“This is our time to display and contribute to the wealth and heritage of Malaysia.

“Those who say the Pekit Kumang is demeaning to Dayak women do not understand and do not know what is being displayed,” he said when officiating at the Pre-Gawai Dayak dinner at Dewan Tan Sri Datuk Amar Stephen Kalong Ningkan here last night.

He said it is imperative for the Dayak community to display their tradition, culture and way of life through various platforms including the Pekit Kumang Gawai.

“Our tradition and culture are not only way of life but also our pride,” he added.

An academician Prof Datuk Dr Jayum Jawan in a recent statement said that Kumang Gawai pageants are demeaning to Dayak women.

According to Jayum, the beauty contest was never originally part of the harvest festival.

The professor, who is the Universiti Putra Malaysia Tan Sri Empiang Jabu Research Chair in Dayak Women’s Studies holder and an Academy of Sciences Malaysia fellow, had called on Dayak-based non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to reevaluate holding the contest.