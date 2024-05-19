UTS partners with Schlumberger, Socso to foster career opportunities for graduates

SIBU (May 19): The University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) partnered with Schlumberger (SLB) and the Social Security Organisation (Socso) to foster career opportunities for graduates.

The initiative was held from May 8-9 at UTS.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in addressing the challenges faced by recent graduates in securing employment opportunities that offer competitive salaries and growth prospects.

“Through this collaboration, we endeavour to bridge the gap between academia and industry and ensure graduates are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in today’s dynamic job market,” UTS said in a press release.

It said the participation from East Malaysian graduates, comprising 15 shortlisted applicants from UTS; 27 applicants from other universities; and 17 internship applicants from UTS, received an overwhelming response with several thousand applicants initially applying.

It added that only 42 graduate applicants were selected to undergo further assessment and interview after a rigorous shortlisting process.

“This meticulous selection process underscores SLB’s and UTS’ commitment to identifying and nurturing top talent, ensuring only the most deserving candidates progress to the next stage.

“We are thrilled to embark on this collaborative journey with SLB and Socso,” said UTS deputy vice chancellor Professor Dr Mohd Shahril Osman.

He pointed out this partnership not only provided UTS students with access to premium career opportunities, but also reflected the university’s commitment to nurturing talent and fostering strong industry-academic partnerships.

Meanwhile, SLB talent acquisition manager Hanif Sheikh Ali said: “We recognize the value of fresh perspectives and diverse skill sets, and we look forward to welcoming the next generation of talent into our team.”