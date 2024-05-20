24 finalists to compete in Miri Division Gawai pageant

MIRI (May 20): A total of 24 finalists have been selected to enter the final round of the Miri Division’s Keligit Orang Ulu, Kumang Iban, Dayung Sangon and Belawan-Keling 2024 pageant to be held tomorrow (May 21).

Finalists for the Keligit Orang Ulu category comprise Audrey Dacklynn Alex, Krissalinda Kisun Yordanus, Grace Suling Belare, Angelynna Aren Garry Hassim, Jessie Ulung Jeffry, and Elvy Ann Hosea.

For the Kumang Iban category, the finalists are Racheal Lorraine Anchum, Pretty Endriana Sedu Asun, Sherene Sarina Jaya, Viviana Uring Joseph, Fenella Natasha Rangka, and Cindy Cloudia Buyong.

The Dayung Sangon category finalists are Delsye Desmond Daie, Eunice James Cook, Hilda Marie Benard Ralphie, Kezia Kitsteen James, Nurlaila Najwa Abdullah, and Nurul Shazwanie Sandra Zawawi.

Finalists for the Belawan-Keling comprise Sebastian Lahang Anthony, Larry Walter Brauh Dian, Randle Rafael, Indra Irawan Hendry, Hakkinen Lewis, and Alexsen Amir Adam.

The pageant’s final round will be the highlight of this year’s Miri Division Gawai Dinner staged at Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club here.