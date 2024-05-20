Abd Karim disagrees with ‘orangutan diplomacy’, says primate species shouldn’t be offered as gifts

KUCHING (May 20): There are better ways to demonstrate Malaysia’s commitment to biodiversity conservation than to introduce an ‘orangutan diplomacy’, which involves the gifting of the great ape to palm oil trading countries, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said the orangutan, a primate species native to the island of Borneo including Sarawak and Sabah, is a fully protected animal and should not be offered as gifts.

“Personally, I disagree with this policy if it is really true that we want to have that kind of diplomacy where we are giving away our orangutans which are already protected animals not just in Sarawak, but also in Indonesia.

“We can always showcase them in our promotions and show how we look after them, how we try to make sure their habitats are not destroyed by deforestations and so on. But not by giving them away,” he told a press conference after officiating the Sarawak Tourism Destination Resilience Workshop here today.

He was asked to comment on Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani’s recent suggestion to take Borneo’s orangutans out of their natural habitats and send them as gifts around the world to nations that buy Malaysian palm oil.

Abdul Karim said while this proposed ‘orangutan diplomacy’ may be inspired by China’s ‘panda diplomacy’, the difference here is that China does not give away their pandas as presents.

“The pandas are on loan to other countries as a symbol of friendship, goodwill and to strengthen diplomatic relations.

“After a certain period, the pandas will be returned because they belong to China, including their cubs which were born abroad. That is how the diplomacy should be looked into,” he said.

He also said that the rightful habitat of orangutans is in Borneo.

“To give them away, it’s not a really good idea.

“The best place for orangutans is in their natural habitat and not in zoos and cages,” he stressed.

Abdul Karim said Sarawak’s orangutan conservation efforts have been very successful as the state remains committed to ensuring the survival of the species.

“I do not have the latest record (on the number of orangutans) offhand, but we do know that our orangutan conservation efforts are very, very good.

“Even the ones we have in Semenggoh Wildlife Centre are multiplying and at the same time, we have somehow managed to create a culture or an outlook whereby the natives who live in the interiors have begun to accept that they should not kill the orangutans because this is our national heritage,” he said.

On May 8, Johari said Malaysia intended to introduce an ‘orangutan policy’ to palm oil trading countries as a diplomatic strategy through which the country plans to offer orangutans as gifts to trading partners and foster foreign relations, particularly with major importing nations such as the European Union, India and China.

He said the country aims to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to biodiversity conservation by adopting this ‘orangutan diplomacy’.

He also said that Malaysia sought to emulate China’s successful implementation of various forms of ‘panda diplomacy’ with nations worldwide.