Abd Karim: Kuching to have 3 new international hotels

KUCHING (May 20): Visitors to Kuching will have the luxury of choosing from a slew of accommodation options with the addition of three new international hotels here in the near future.

Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the three hotels have been approved by the State Planning Authority (SPA).

“One of them is Ascott while the other two, I’m not sure of the names yet.

“But it looks like the private sector is sensitive to what is happening when they see our tourism sector thriving especially with the number of visitors coming in.

“We need the private sector to assist us on this because the government cannot build hotels all the time,” he told a press conference after officiating at the Sarawak Tourism Destination Resilience Workshop here today.

He said while hotel accommodations here are presently sufficient to cater to the number of visitor arrivals to the city, there is need to prepare for future demand.

“We have to look at 10 to 30 years from now. Looking at the rate of promotion and rate of global travellers, we will need to have more rooms, and this is where the preparation has got to be done.

“We cannot wait right until the last minute then we start building more hotels. It has to be prepared in phases not just for Kuching but for the whole of Sarawak,” he said, suggesting that more hotels should be built in other divisions such as Miri, Bintulu and Sibu.

“Scoot will be commencing its direct flight from Singapore to Sibu starting June 5 and Sibu can serve as the gateway into the interiors like Kapit.

“So, there will be hotels in Sibu and Kapit coming up which will be good for the industry,” he said.

On a related matter, Abdul Karim said the Sarawak government is working on getting more direct flights to the state.

“I’m very happy to see that Sarawak is much more aggressive.

“We are going to have our own airline which is going to be a regional airline and not just serving within Sarawak. Once it is launched, I believe it will move very fast to cater for the kind of travellers we are having now.

“We need more direct flights, and the airline will fit in very well with our planning,” he said.