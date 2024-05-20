Bandar Kuching MP appointed APM Sarawak’s honorary assistant commissioner

KUCHING (May 20): Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii has been appointed as an honorary assistant commissioner of the Civil Defence Force (APM) Sarawak.

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) lawmaker received the letter of appointment from APM Kuching District officer Major (PA) Wan Khairul Zakwan Wan Tajudden at the latter’s office here last Friday.

“I am very pleased with this appointment. My appreciation goes to APM for giving me this opportunity and having great trust in me,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Yii said he is aware of the heavy responsibility of APM personnel who have to be ever-ready to discharge their duties particularly during natural disasters.

He added that APM personnel had to be on the frontline to do rescue work and disaster relief missions.

“We intend to explore more cooperation with APM from various aspects including providing training to equip the public with skills to respond to an emergency,” he said.

Dr Yii believed that the chance of a fatal accident could be reduced with more people acquiring the relevant response skills.

At the event, Dr Yii also handed over his office’s contribution to APM Kuching for the purpose of upgrading facilities such as office and operational equipment.